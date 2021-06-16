Culpeper man accused in chase, fatal Stafford wreck faces more charges

Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy John Alford was running radar on U.S. 1 near the Rappahannock Regional Jail on July 17 when a northbound 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe came through doing 84 mph in a 50 mph zone.
Alford began pursuing the vehicle to issue a traffic summons. But a short time later, four vehicles were damaged, shots had been fired at the fleeing suspect and a 61-year-old Stafford woman was dead.
Martha Chavez was killed when her Nissan Rogue was struck head-on by the Tahoe, which by that time was speeding south in the northbound lanes.
The man accused of being responsible for the mayhem, 26-year-old Daontre Kalio Waters of Culpeper, was in Stafford General District Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Judge Thomas Gallahue sent charges of eluding, felony murder and attempted capital murder to a county grand jury after hearing from four deputies called to the witness stand by Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen.
Waters has a separate case already in circuit court stemming from other alleged actions that same day. He has a trial scheduled to start Sept. 14 on charges that include involuntary manslaughter, burglary and abduction.
According to testimony and court records, a resident on Colonial Avenue in southern Stafford came home that evening to find a stranger in the home. The resident was threatened and briefly subdued by the intruder.
After getting himself free, the resident called police and found several items missing, including the Chevrolet Tahoe.
Alford testified that he wasn’t aware of the Colonial Avenue incident when he spotted the Tahoe. He said the speeding vehicle ran two red lights before ending up partially on a sidewalk in the area of the Stafford Wayside.
The deputy said he tried to pin the driver in, but the driver smiled at him and took off again. Alford said he then performed a maneuver in which he intentionally struck the rear of the Tahoe in an effort to end the pursuit.
The Tahoe ended up on the shoulder of the road facing south, but the engine was still running. The Tahoe then sped past Alford, heading south in the northbound lane.
Deputy Evan Houde testified he was stationed in the middle of the northbound lanes when Waters drove toward him, striking both him and his cruiser. Houde was thrown into the air, but said that other than being very sore he didn’t suffer any major injuries.
Houde said he fired at least four shots during that part of the incident, striking the Tahoe but not the suspect.
Houde said the Tahoe was about a half-mile south when it crashed head-on into Chavez’s vehicle, killing her and badly injuring a passenger.
Waters, who was also injured, repeatedly told Sgt. James Mangan “that cop tried to shoot me in the face.”
Mangan said Waters then gave him a convoluted story about sitting in a cul-de-sac for three hours that day when a man pulled up and gave him drugs and told him to take the Tahoe. Mangan said Waters specified that the drug was not heroin.
Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich tried to convince the judge to not certify the attempted capital murder charge. He argued there was no proof that the suspect tried to kill the deputy but was simply trying to get away.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404