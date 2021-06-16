Culpeper man accused in chase, fatal Stafford wreck faces more charges

After getting himself free, the resident called police and found several items missing, including the Chevrolet Tahoe.

Alford testified that he wasn’t aware of the Colonial Avenue incident when he spotted the Tahoe. He said the speeding vehicle ran two red lights before ending up partially on a sidewalk in the area of the Stafford Wayside.

The deputy said he tried to pin the driver in, but the driver smiled at him and took off again. Alford said he then performed a maneuver in which he intentionally struck the rear of the Tahoe in an effort to end the pursuit.

The Tahoe ended up on the shoulder of the road facing south, but the engine was still running. The Tahoe then sped past Alford, heading south in the northbound lane.

Deputy Evan Houde testified he was stationed in the middle of the northbound lanes when Waters drove toward him, striking both him and his cruiser. Houde was thrown into the air, but said that other than being very sore he didn’t suffer any major injuries.

Houde said he fired at least four shots during that part of the incident, striking the Tahoe but not the suspect.

Houde said the Tahoe was about a half-mile south when it crashed head-on into Chavez’s vehicle, killing her and badly injuring a passenger.