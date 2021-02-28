Culpeper man killed at his home by deputy was Army veteran

“Donald was somebody’s son, a human, a father … a veteran. His sacrifices allowed us to enjoy freedoms other people all around the world don’t have.”

Harris said he would not rush to judgment in the incident, that there is always more to the story than what is initially reported.

He mentioned the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post Thursday afternoon reporting basic information about the shooting did not contain “a simple condolences to the family.” Harris at the same time gave credit to the sheriff for handing the investigation over to state police.

On the national and local level, the NAACP remains especially committed to pursuing the truth in such matters, whatever the truth may be, Harris said, as well as justice.

Policy changes can ensure such incidences do not happen again, he said, and those must be pursued. Harris said two deputy-involved fatal shootings of Black men in the past three months in Culpeper deserves “a sense of urgency” in that regard.

He commented “the cultures are different” at the Sheriff’s Office and town police department. The police department pursues mental health partnerships and training for its officers, who also are equipped with body cameras, Harris said.