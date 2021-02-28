Culpeper man killed at his home by deputy was Army veteran

The 44-year-old man killed by a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputy at his house on Thursday morning was an Army veteran who served honorably, according to a local pastor.
Donald Francis Hairston, , who was Black, was shot to death by police called out for a welfare check to the home on Horseshoe Drive.
According to Virginia State Police, the agency in charge of the investigation, Hairston shot a gun and pointed it at deputies before he was fatally shot.
This is the second fatal shooting in three months by Culpeper deputies of Black men residing in this same rural neighborhood.
“Black people are really disgusted and frustrated right now,” the Rev. Adrian Sledge of Culpeper said on Friday.
Fellow Army veterans, Sledge said he and Hairston bonded over and talked about their service.
“I know he struggled with issues from his military service,” Sledge said. “They should have called someone,” he added of a mental health response in the fatal shooting.
Sledge said it was important for law enforcement to be able to recognize symptoms of PTSD and trauma in veterans. Sledge said Hairston served with the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division (Iron Horse).
“He served the Army and this country proudly and with dignity and honor,” Sledge said.
The Star–Exponent asked Sgt. Coffey and the Sheriff’s Office about releasing camera footage of the fatal incident, how long officers attempted to negotiate with Hairston or if a mental health response was incorporated.
Coffey said on Friday the agency had no further information to release at that time, and the incident is an active and ongoing investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office did not respond Friday.
The state police investigation into the other recent fatal shooting by a Culpeper deputy on Thanksgiving—of Ellis Frye at his home on adjoining Brock Lane—is now with the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Coffey said.
“We turned over our investigative file to them for review and adjudication,” he said.
Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther declined comment Friday, saying the November shooting remains under investigation.
Earlier this year, the Culpeper County area was named a pilot locality of the statewide Marcus Alert system, a series of protocols for police response to individuals in mental health crisis. The legislation was named for Marcus–David Peters, a Black teacher killed by Richmond officers in 2018 while he was experiencing a mental health crisis.
Rappahannock–Rapidan Community Services, led by Director Jim LaGraffe, will oversee implementation of Marcus Alert here.
He said Friday the goal of Marcus Alert is that if someone is in a behavioral health crisis, behavioral health professionals can be involved in helping them. LaGraffe added the deadly encounter on Horseshoe Drive “is the type of scenario the goal of Marcus Alert is trying to prevent. ”
RRCS works with Fauquier law enforcement to provide co-response mental health resources, but that is not yet in place in Culpeper and there is no adult mobile response team serving the five counties, LaGraffe said. He said hopes those will be established when forming local protocols for the pilot program slated to be in place by the end of the year.
LaGraffe said the multiagency team creating those protocols will hold its first meeting in March. The team will have representation from all law enforcement agencies in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties—including two from Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office—as well as mental health professionals and other partners. Early state grant funds have already been awarded to hire a program manager, LaGraffe said on Friday.
Culpeper Branch NAACP President Uzziah Harris said Friday he was disheartened to see disparaging social media comments about Hairston’s death.
“It’s a glimpse of just how divided our communities can be—particularly surrounding perceived issues of race,” he said.
“Donald was somebody’s son, a human, a father … a veteran. His sacrifices allowed us to enjoy freedoms other people all around the world don’t have.”
Harris said he would not rush to judgment in the incident, that there is always more to the story than what is initially reported.
He mentioned the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post Thursday afternoon reporting basic information about the shooting did not contain “a simple condolences to the family.” Harris at the same time gave credit to the sheriff for handing the investigation over to state police.
On the national and local level, the NAACP remains especially committed to pursuing the truth in such matters, whatever the truth may be, Harris said, as well as justice.
Policy changes can ensure such incidences do not happen again, he said, and those must be pursued. Harris said two deputy-involved fatal shootings of Black men in the past three months in Culpeper deserves “a sense of urgency” in that regard.
He commented “the cultures are different” at the Sheriff’s Office and town police department. The police department pursues mental health partnerships and training for its officers, who also are equipped with body cameras, Harris said.
Covering the cost of body cameras for sheriff’s deputies should be an immediate priority for the agency and county leaders, he added. The Sheriff’s Office uses dashboard cameras, but deputies are not outfitted with bodycams.
“It brings a level of accountability on both sides that we need in our community,” the Culpeper Branch NAACP president said. “We have to begin to see the humanity,” Harris added.
“I pray for the family. I also pray for the officer involved because I don’t know what it’s like to take someone’s life and I don’t want to know what it’s like.”
He challenged community members to consider what part they can play to promote accountability, healing and trust. Harris concluded by asking how a welfare check on someone who has not committed a crime turns into a situation where officers are put in peril and a man loses his life.
“There are so many variables,” he said. “We will wait for that outcome, but we believe we surely can do better as a community than two deaths in three months.”