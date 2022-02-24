Culpeper man pleads guilty in 2020 shooting death of neighbor

A 67-year-old Culpeper man who fatally shot his neighbor in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday in circuit court.

Leroy Chandler pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second degree murder in the Sept. 19, 2020, death of 56-year-old Torri Kim Robinson.

The incident occurred after Chandler argued with Robinson’s brother about then-President Donald Trump in what the defense described as a horrible accident.

It happened during a cookout outside of their townhomes on Vantage Place in Culpeper.

According to court documents, Chandler and Robinson’s brother, who had both been drinking alcohol, got into an argument at the defendant’s house.

Insults, threats and obscenities were exchanged. After a while, Chandler went inside his house to get a gun, came back outside and kept arguing. When Robinson stepped in front of her brother to stop the argument, Chandler inadvertently shot her in the chest. Robinson and Chandler had been good friends and neighbors, according to court testimony.

A police detective testified at the preliminary hearing that the bullet was intended for Robinson’s brother, who lived in her basement.

Robinson, a local cheer coach, left behind a school-aged daughter.

The same bullet that struck and killed Robinson passed through and hit another man at the cookout in the arm, according to court testimony. For that, Chandler also pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful wounding.

The charges were downgraded from first degree murder and malicious wounding as part of a plea agreement with the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Judge Dale Durrer explained the maximum penalty for the crimes to which he pleaded guilty, per guidelines, was 45 years. The plea agreement capped Chandler’s maximum incarceration in a state prison at 20 years.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Randy Herring said the agreement “meets the ends of justice.”

Chandler will be sentenced May 24 in circuit court.