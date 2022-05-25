Culpeper man sentenced to 18.5 years in fatal shooting of neighbor

Leroy Chandler, 67, was sentenced Tuesday in the shooting death of Torri Kim Robinson, Chandler's friend and next-door neighbor on Vantage Place in the town of Culpeper.

He pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder. The maximum sentence, per a plea agreement, was 20 years, but Judge Dale Durrer sentenced Chandler to 18 years and six months and ordered him to pay $9,500 in restitution to the family for the funeral and court costs.

The Culpeper woman’s life came to an end Sept. 19, 2020, when an argument over politics at a cookout turned deadly.

Robinson and Chandler were neighbors and best friends who enjoyed coffee together each morning, various people described during Tuesday’s sentencing.

On that fateful day, Robinson and Chandler were hosting a party together when Robinson's brother, Doug Robinson, got into an argument with Chandler.

“They started talking about [former President Donald] Trump—I said that’s not right,” Chandler said on the stand Tuesday.

According to testimony, Chandler was mispronouncing the former president’s name, and Doug Robinson was making fun of him for it.

“He was calling me dumb and stupid, ignorant,” Chandler said. “I went to get the gun.”

Asked on cross examination what he had been drinking that day, the defendant responded, “homemade liquor,” a combination of vodka, gin, moonshine and lemonade.

Chandler said he never meant to hurt anyone when he went and got the gun. He said he meant to scare Doug Robinson. Upon returning to the outdoor party with the gun, Chandler said he showed it to Doug Robinson, threatening him.

Chandler said he put the gun on the seat beside him, and described an ensuing tussle.

When Torri Robinson attempted to diffuse the situation, the gun went off, striking and killing her. Another man was shot in the arm but survived.

The case was larger than Robinson and Chandler, the judge noted.

“It’s a statement on how we interact with each other as a society,” Durrer said. Mixing politics with drinking and then introducing a gun is no way to interact, he noted.

Robinson, 56, was a retired corrections officer who had a daughter, 11, and was a cheer coach. Family and friends described Torri Kim Robinson as a peacemaker.

Doug Robinson, on the stand Tuesday, said his sister was an upstanding citizen who worked in law enforcement her whole life.

“It’s a terrible accident that should have never happened,” Robinson said, calling the shooting “a cowardly act.”

Doug Robinson, who knew Chandler for years and called him like “family,” said he is ashamed to know the defendant. He said he will never forgive him for killing his sister.

“I’m glad this coward will be in a cage where he deserves to be,” he said.

Torri’s sister, Karen Robinson, also a longtime acquaintance of Chandler, called it “a sad incident.”

“In my heart, I forgave Mr. Chandler,” she said.

Karen Robinson said her sister was a beacon in the community. Torri Robinson’s daughter asks for her mother all the time, Karen Robinson said. There is sadness behind her eyes, she added.

“It’s something missing. It’s like a hole right there,” Karen Robinson said, touching her chest.

Torri Robinson and Chandler were best friends, she said on cross-examination.

“He did not mean for it to occur,” Karen Robinson said.

Torri Robinson was the bond that held the family together, said her friend Billie Jo Wright.

“The family is lost,” Wright said.

She added that she and her husband, the man who was shot in the arm, forgive Chandler.

“He has always been nice to us,” Wright said. “It was a poor choice to bring a gun out. He has to live with that choice.”

Probation and parole officer Lori Sisson said on the stand that Chandler accepted full responsibility for his actions and was remorseful.

Chandler’s adult son and daughter and his ex-wife spoke on his behalf at sentencing. Torri Robinson was his best friend, the son said.

He said her family was like his family, but they have since had no contact. The son and daughter moved from Culpeper immediately after the slaying due to threats, Chandler's son said.

Chandler’s daughter described her father as being distraught on the night of the shooting.

“He wishes it never happened. He wishes he could take it back. He misses Torri,” she said.

Chandler said Tuesday he did not pull the trigger that night, and that he never intended to hurt Doug Robinson, with whom he was arguing. But Chandler admitted it was his gun that caused Torri Robinson’s death.

“I had no business going in the house and bringing it out,” he said.