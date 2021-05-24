Culpeper man sentenced to 30 years for sexual assaulting Stafford girl

A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl three different times on the same day was ordered Monday to serve 30 years in prison.

Cory Deon Coates, 44, of Culpeper, was sentenced in Stafford County Circuit Court to 80 years, with 50 years suspended. He was previously convicted of four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Judge Victoria Willis’ sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of 20 years in prison.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Philip Chichester, the attacks Coates was convicted of took place on Jan. 20, 2020, at a residence in Stafford.

The girl, who was 15 at the time, told police that Coates entered her bedroom that afternoon and took her pants off. He continued the sexual assault even after the girl told him to stop.

Following the attack, Coates pinned the girl against a wall and warned her to never again tell him no. He then sexually assaulted her two more times that day, court records state, once on a couch and again in her bedroom.

After the girl’s mother found the girl pale and shaking in her bedroom, the child told her what had happened. The child reported that the abuse had been ongoing periodically for about three years.