Delivery driver charged with making explicit comment to a child

Gregory Allen Habron

A delivery driver was charged with a felony for allegedly making a sexually explicit comment to a preteen over the weekend in Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, police said.

Gregory Allen Habron, 35, of Spotsylvania County is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, a Class 5 felony that carries the possibility of up to 10 years in prison. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur, a child was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive Saturday when she was approached by a van. After the driver made an inappropriate comment, the girl left the area and reported the incident to an adult.

Deputies searched the area and received video evidence from members of the community. Detective N.D. Ridings obtained a warrant for Habron, who was arrested Monday night. 

Court records show that over the past two years, Habron has been convicted of indecent exposure in Fredericksburg and in Orange County. He received suspended sentences on both misdemeanor convictions.

​Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

