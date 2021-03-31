Deputy involved in fatal crash in Culpeper

A 65-year-old Locust Grove woman was killed Tuesday evening when she pulled into the path of an on-duty Culpeper County deputy on State Route 3 in Culpeper, state police said.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said Helen M. Quarles was traveling south in a 2012 Nissan Altima at 6 p.m. when she stopped at a stop sign on State Route 669. She then crossed Route 3 into the path of a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office. The Tahoe struck the Nissan in the side, and Quarles, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
Coffey said the deputy, who was not named, suffered minor injuries in the crash. A state police crash reconstruction team is investigating the incident.
