Deputy involved in Spotsylvania shooting

A 27-year-old man was shot by a Spotsylvania County deputy Monday evening after he tried to attack the deputy who was responding to a call, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies were responding to a reported domestic dispute involving a weapon about 5:55 p.m. in the area of Robinson Road in the western part of the county.

Skebo said the suspect tried to "maliciously wound" the first arriving deputy. Skebo would not elaborate on what the suspect did, but said he expects to release more information Tuesday.

The suspect who was shot was transported to a trauma center, Skebo said. He was still being treated Monday night but has already been charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law-enforcement officer.

Police were investigating the incident late Monday. No law-enforcement personnel were injured, Skebo said.