Details emerge in Stafford assault case

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released some details regarding an incident involving a man who was arrested last week on charges that include aggravated malicious wounding and armed burglary.

Hakim L. Worrell, 37, of Spotsylvania County, aka Hakim Johnson, is also charged with attempted murder, child endangerment and two firearms charges. He was arrested Thursday, but the Sheriff’s Office declined at the time to release any information about the case.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur said Tuesday that the Nov. 30 incident took place about 6:38 p.m. on Town Square Circle in the Aquia area. The victim called police and said he was dying.

Responding deputies found a badly beaten victim. He was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Wilbur said.

The victim reported that multiple men broke into the home and assaulted him with a bat and a gun. Detectives were able to identify Worrell as a suspect and arrested him at his home the next day.

Wilbur said a juvenile has since been detained in connection with the investigation. A preliminary hearing for Worrell is scheduled for Jan. 24 in Stafford General District Court.