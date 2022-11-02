Details of city shooting emerge as trial begins

Holly Myres thought it was her mother stopping by when she was awakened on Sept. 15, 2021, by her barking dog and loud knocking on her Fredericksburg apartment door.

Instead, a short time later, a masked intruder was in her house. The intruder shot Myres multiple times before turning the gun on her live-in boyfriend, De John Morris. Both were rushed to Mary Washington Hospital with serious injuries.

The man accused of inflicting that damage, 33-year-old Jeffery Columbus Brown, is charged with multiple offenses in connection with that incident and an earlier one in which Morris was robbed at gunpoint. Brown’s scheduled two-day jury trial started Wednesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Brown, who is being represented by attorney Ben Burchette, is charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious shooting, burglary, robbery and several firearms offenses.

Morris and Brown were the key witnesses put on Wednesday by Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries and prosecutor Gary Godman. According to the testimony, Morris and Brown became friends in middle school and had occasionally gotten together for such activities as gaming. Brown had spent several nights in the home shared by Myres and Morris.

Morris testified that the friendship soured in 2020 when he rejected Brown’s request to move in with the couple. Things went further downhill in March of 2021 when Morris claims that Brown robbed him at gunpoint.

Morris said he was outside smoking early March 20 at the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue when Brown contacted him on Facebook and asked him to ride to the nearby Sheetz for some cigarettes.

Brown drove past the Sheetz, Morris testified, then pulled a gun on his now former friend. After taking between $800 and $900 in cash that Morris had from a federal stimulus payment, Morris testified that Brown told him to “get the [expletive] out of my car.”

Morris said Brown’s actions “shocked” him.

“I thought at first that he was playing, but he wasn’t,” Morris said.

Under cross-examination from Burchette, Morris denied owing money to Brown or anyone else. He said that before driving off with his money, Brown threatened to kill Morris and his girlfriend if he ever told anyone about the robbery.

Morris reported the alleged robbery that morning as he was walking back home. He said he had no further contact with Brown until a couple of months later when he messaged him about the robbery. Brown messaged back that it never happened, according to testimony.

It was six months after the robbery when Myres was startled by the masked invader. She saw a figure going down the stairs when she opened the door and her dog ran out. She retrieved the dog and went back into her home while failing to lock the door behind her.

She was on the ground after being shot “thinking I was going to die” when she heard more shots in her bedroom, where Morris had been sleeping. She was able to call 911.

She was in the hospital when police showed her a picture that was retrieved from a doorbell camera at the apartment directly below hers. She identified the man in the picture as Brown.

In his opening argument, Burchette pointed out that there were no fingerprints, DNA or gunshot residue connecting Brown to the crime. He also pointed out that neither victim was able to identify Brown at the time of the shooting.