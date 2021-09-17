DNA leads to woman's arrest in Stafford car thefts, other crimes

A stray cigarette in a recovered stolen car has resulted in numerous charges against a Woodbridge woman.

Kanisssha S. Bowles, 22, is charged in Stafford County with two counts of grand larceny, five counts of vehicle tampering, three counts of credit card theft and three counts of felony larceny. She is also facing multiple charges in other localities, including Spotsylvania and Prince William counties.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said the Stafford charges stem from stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles in late December. Two stolen vehicles were recovered in Prince William, Maroney said, and such things as wallets, credit cards and a purse were taken from other vehicles.

Among the areas affected were Cabin, Merrill and Stafford Glen courts and Elkton Drive, Maroney said.

A cigarette found in one of the stolen vehicles was sent to the state lab by Stafford detective A. Sanchez Jr. The lab recently identified Bowles as the source of DNA recovered from the cigarette, authorities said.

Last week, Maroney said, deputies responded to a reported disturbance at the Dollar Tree at 1348 Courthouse Road in Stafford. A woman involved in the disturbance gave deputies a false name, authorities said, but was eventually determined to be Bowles. She was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement as the result of that encounter and taken into custody on other charges.

