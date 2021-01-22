Driver arrested after Stafford chase, crash

A suspected intoxicated driver was apprehended in Stafford County following a pursuit Thursday evening that ended after he crashed his car into a tree and tried to drive over several large rocks, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Deputy D.A. Earp tried to stop the vehicle for speeding at 7:21 p.m. in the area of U.S. 17 and Solomon Drive.

Police said the driver accelerated onto Lendall Lane, where he continued to drive at a high rate of speed and nearly lost control of the car multiple times.

After running a stop sign at Ingleside Drive and trying to make a right turn, police said the driver lost control and hit a telephone pole before ending up in a ditch. When the driver tried to back out of the ditch, Earp made intentional contact with the vehicle.

The driver then drove into the tree and tried to cross the rocks, rendering his vehicle inoperable, Maroney said. Multiple open containers of alcohol were in the car.

Eugene Evans, 58, of Stafford was charged with felony eluding, DUI (second offense), DUI on a revoked license and drinking while driving. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

