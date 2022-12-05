Driver charged after pedestrian struck in Stafford

A teenage girl was seriously injured in Stafford County on Saturday evening, when she was struck by a driver who police say was intoxicated.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the girl was walking in the 100 block of Choptank Road in North Stafford at 6 p.m. when she was struck by a 2000 Dodge Durango. She was flown to Fairfax Hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

After a preliminary investigation by the Sheriff's Office's traffic safety unit that included accident reconstruction, 43-year-old Melissa M. Jones of Woodbridge was charged with DUI, DUI-maiming and drinking while driving. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where she remained as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz at 540/658-4400.