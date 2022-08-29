Driver charged with DUI after multiple crashes in Stafford

A teenager who police say struck three vehicles on State Route 3 in Stafford County on Sunday has been charged with multiple offenses.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the suspect crashed into a power pole near Ferry Road in southern Stafford. The suspect and one of the drivers he struck were treated at a hospital for their injuries, police said.

Deputy C.T. Richardson’s investigation revealed that the incident began about 5:45 p.m., when the westbound suspect’s Ford Fusion blew through a red light at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra. The suspect continued on from that collision and hit the rear of a white Honda Civic, according to police.

The driver then struck a Dodge Durango before driving through the grass embankment. Kimmitz said that as the driver maneuvered back onto the pavement, he lost control and drove into a power pole. The incident caused the road to be temporarily shut down.

Brayden N. Taylor, 19, of Stafford, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, DUI with injury, hit and run and a couple of traffic infractions.