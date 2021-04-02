 Skip to main content
Driver dies in fiery Caroline crash
Driver dies in fiery Caroline crash

An early-morning crash Friday in Caroline County left one man dead.

The Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Route 2 at 5:57 a.m., according to a news release.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Mazda 6 was heading south on Route 2 when it ran off the left side of the road and hit the guardrail, near Route 609. A northbound Chevrolet Cruze then struck the Mazda and both cars caught fire.

The Mazda driver died at the scene. His identification is being withheld until relatives are notified.

The Cruze driver, a 34-year-old Caroline resident, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

