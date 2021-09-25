 Skip to main content
Driver eludes police in high-speed chase in Orange, Spotsylvania
Driver eludes police in high-speed chase in Orange, Spotsylvania

A high-speed chase that began on State Route 3 in Orange County on Friday night ended near Fredericksburg with the driver who was being pursued getting away, at least for now, police said.

Orange Chief Deputy Michael LaCasse said the pursuit started about 8:50 p.m. as the result of a reckless driving offense in the county. The driver ignored the deputy’s lights and instead headed east on Route 3 into Spotsylvania at a high speed. At one point, the suspect vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes, police said.

The pursuit was called off near the Fredericksburg city limits, LaCasse said. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police were also involved, and LaCasse said the driver was seen throwing items from the vehicle several times.

LaCasse said police have some leads that they hope will result in an arrest, but said he is not yet ready to discuss that part of the ongoing investigation.

—Keith Epps

