Driver faces multiple charges after school bus crash

A man accused of causing a crash last month involving a Stafford County school bus that resulted in multiple injuries has been charged with reckless driving.

Michael Jay Kingham, 30, of Stafford, is also charged with public intoxication and three counts of inhaling drugs. The misdemeanor inhaling charges allegedly occurred on three different days, including the day of the Dec. 16 accident.

A grand jury indicted Kingham on the reckless driving and one of the inhaling charges this week. He was arrested Wednesday and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz and court records, a school bus had just left Grafton Elementary School with 12 students on board when the crash took place in the 1300 block of Brooke Road in southern Stafford.

Police said a northbound Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kingham tried to pass the bus on double yellow lines. The Jetta struck the school bus and overturned, then struck a southbound Dodge Durango head-on.

The bus ended up on its driver's side in the northbound ditch line, and both Kingham and the Durango driver were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Two students were also transported for treatment.

In affidavits for search warrants, Stafford Senior Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz wrote that Kingham told him he "hammered the gas pedal" because the bus was going too slow. A WD-40 aerosol container was recovered from the Jetta, leading to one of the "huffing" charges.

Kimmitz said that on Dec. 30, while the accident investigation was ongoing, Kingham was found unconscious in a vehicle at the Walmart at 217 Garrisonville Road. Deputies used a baton to break a window so they could check on his welfare, and he was subsequently arrested and spent the night in jail.

On Wednesday night, the day after the indictments were handed down, Kimmitz said Kingham was the driver in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mine Road in Stafford. He picked up another inhaling charge and was taken back to jail.