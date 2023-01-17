Driver facing gun charges after brief police chase in Stafford

A Stafford County man was arrested late Sunday after he allegedly brandished a gun in a restaurant parking lot before leading police on a brief chase, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Buffalo Mo's on Wicomico Drive in North Stafford at 11:08 p.m. in response to a reported incident involving a gun. Employees reported that the suspect was pointing the gun and had racked back the slide. It was unclear what started the dispute.

Deputies C.T. Richardson and S. Waheed arrived less than a minute later and tried to stop the suspect, who had gotten into a Dodge Durango by then. He sped away east on Greenspring Drive, police said, before stopping on Barksdale Place less than a half-mile away. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Kimmitz said the driver tossed a gun out of the window during the brief pursuit, but the Taurus .40-caliber weapon was recovered.

Christian A. Islas, 33, was charged with offenses that include possessing a firearm as a felon, brandishing, DUI (second offense), felony eluding, obstructing justice and reckless driving.

He was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Tuesday.