Driver facing several charges after pursuit in Spotsylvania

A woman in a stolen car was arrested Monday following a pursuit in Spotsylvania County that ended on hospital property, police said.

Deputy Christopher Brooks was on Spotsylvania Parkway near Whiteheart Drive at 12:45 p.m. when a 2015 Kia sedan came through at 64 mph in a 45 mph zone, Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said.

Brooks tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued north on Patriot Highway (U.S. 1) before turning onto Mills Drive (U.S. 17), police said. The driver got caught up in construction traffic, Skebo said, but soon took off at a high speed toward Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Police said the driver lost control at one point and ran off the road, but recovered and kept fleeing until it was stopped on the west side of the hospital by a maneuver known as a rolling roadblock. Deputies soon discovered that the Kia had been reported stolen in Albemarle County.

Melanie Renee Aragon, 25, of Gordonsville was charged with felony eluding, driving while suspended, possession of a stolen vehicle and speeding. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.