A Spotsylvania County woman whose drunken wrong-way trip on Interstate 95 resulted in the death of a teenage girl in 2021 was ordered Monday to serve 10 years in prison.

Taylor M. Andujar, 29, was sentenced by Judge Ricardo Rigual to a total of 51 years with all but 10 years suspended. She had previously pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, four counts of DUI-maiming and DUI.

The convictions stem from a Sept. 9, 2021, incident on I-95 in Spotsylvania that resulted in the death of 14-year-old Jarliz Sanchez. Jarliz and her family were on the way from New York to Georgia for a funeral when their GMC Yukon was struck by a 2021 Toyota Sequoia driven by Andujar.

Four of Jarliz’s siblings were also seriously injured in the crash. They never made it to the funeral in Georgia, which was for yet another sibling.

Andujar had made a U-turn on the highway and was driving north in the southbound lanes when the crash took place. The evidence presented by prosecutors John Ackerman and Stephanie Fitzgerald showed that her blood-alcohol content was .20, more than twice the legal limit, two hours after the crash.

The evidence showed that Andujar had several mixed drinks while working at a Fredericksburg bar that night, then went to at least two other bars and had more drinks. Several people noticed how intoxicated she was, and one offered to pay for rides home that night and back to pick up her vehicle the next day, but she declined the offer.

She got on the interstate near Central Park in Fredericksburg and drove about six and a half miles before making an abrupt U-turn south of the Massaponax exit. A short time later, she hit the Sanchez family’s vehicle.

Andujar on Monday repeatedly expressed remorse for her actions, and she promised to spend the rest of her life trying to make it up to the Sanchez family.

“I’m not an evil person, but I can understand why you’d think so,” Andujar said to family members Monday. “I’m so very sorry for being the villian in your story.”

Andujar said she didn’t feel like she was too drunk to drive that night and said the grief she feels has spurred thoughts of suicide. She said the last thing she remembered before striking the Sanchez vehicle was missing her exit.

Defense attorney Robert McClain asked Rigual for a sentence within the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of 11 years and three months. He said that while she made a “horrible decision,” she still needs the chance to be a wife and a mother to her four children.

Ackerman questioned the sincerity of Andujar’s apologies Monday. He produced messages and phone recordings from the jail in which she did not seem to take responsibility for her actions.

“In order to have redemption, there has to be a geniune acceptance of responsibility,” Ackerman said. “She only shows remorse when it serves her purpose.”

Ackerman asked the judge for a sentence above the guidelines, but the judge decided otherwise.