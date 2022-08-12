Driver in fatal Spotsylvania crash pleads guilty to manslaughter

The driver who was hurt in a crash last year that killed two of his passengers and injured two others pleaded guilty to multiple offenses Friday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court.

Dylan Andres Abernathy, 20, of Spotsylvania, was convicted of two counts of aggravated manslaughter, DUI, DUI-maiming, assault and battery and driving without a license. The pleas are the result of an agreement worked out by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald and defense attorney Ghislaine Storr Burks.

Abernathy, whose bond was revoked following the guilty pleas, will be formally sentenced Dec. 12. The aggravated manslaughter convictions each carry maximum sentences of 20 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of one year.

According to the evidence, Abernathy was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander the evening of March 8, 2021, when he lost control in the area of 7046 Smith Station Road.

The vehicle crashed head-on into a tree and caught fire. Javontae Bundy, 19, and Jaquan Bundy, 19, brothers from Spotsylvania, died in the vehicle.

Jalontae Bundy, Javontae Bundy's twin, spent eight months in a Richmond hospital following the crash, court records state. He had burns to more than 50 percent of his body and has had dozens of surgeries. He and his mother were in court Friday.

Abernathy and his other passenger, Blaize Lewis, were also injured. Lewis was the only passenger able to speak with police at the scene.

The investigation showed that the unlicensed Abernathy was going between 60 and 65 mph in a 35 mph zone. He had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time.

The plea agreement contains no sentencing recommendation. Judge William Glover set aside three hours for the December sentencing hearing.