A Spotsylvania County man whose passenger died in a single-vehicle crash last year shortly after he left the scene of another crash pleaded guilty to three charges Thursday, including involuntary manslaughter.

Sherloc Olmes Lara Perez, 54, was also convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of two misdemeanor charges: DUI and hit and run. He will be sentenced June 26.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald, 50-year-old Lenin Mendez Cordova of Spotsylvania died late Aug. 28 when a 2015 Ford truck he was riding in struck an embankment at the intersection of Benchmark and Mine roads in the county.

A witness who rushed to the crash scene reported finding the driver unconscious and the passenger on his lap. The driver, later identified as Lara Perez, regained consciousness but the passenger did not.

Mendez Cordova was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before the fatal crash, according to the evidence, Lara Perez ran a red light at the intersection of Mine Road and Falcon Drive and struck the right passenger side of another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle said both vehicles pulled over after the collision.

The hit-and-run victim said a strong odor of alcohol was coming from both men in the truck. When Lara Perez learned that police were on the way, he became agitated and shouted “[expletive] the police” and drove away, the victim said. The victim took a picture of the vehicle’s license plate before the suspect fled east on Mine Road.

The other driver began following the truck, but stopped when told to by a dispatcher. Moments later, the fatal crash took place.