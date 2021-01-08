Driver injured in Stafford crash during police chase, authorities say

A 23-year-old man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries Friday after wrecking his vehicle while being pursued by police in the Widewater area of Stafford, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The incident began at 12:28 p.m. in the area of Widewater Road and Clifton Chapel Lane, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Deputy P.A. Thomas was trying to stop a vehicle that was being operated recklessly when the driver accelerated and fled, according to police.

The driver continued down Widewater Road into Widewater State Park, police said. He then left the park and went onto the 100 block of Arkendale Road, where the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The road was closed for about four hours as emergency workers tended to the injured man and investigated the crash. Kimmitz said charges of eluding and driving while revoked for DUI are pending against the driver, whose name was not released Friday night.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.