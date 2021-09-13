Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed two in Spotsylvania

The driver in a single-vehicle accident that killed two people in 2019 in Spotsylvania County pleaded guilty to three charges Monday.

Michael Edward Moriarty, 25, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and driving intoxicated while transporting a child.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald and defense attorney Jim Ilijevich, two more serious manslaughter charges were reduced. Moriarty will be sentenced Nov. 12.

According to the evidence, Moriarty was driving east on Brock Road in the area of Orange Plank Road early June 22, 2019, when he ran off the road and struck a tree. Coaty Thomson, 28, of Roanoke, and Shawn Mills, 14, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Moriarty was rushed to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries after being extracted from the mangled car. It was later determined that blood-alcohol content was .12, above the legal limit.

He was initially free on bond, but has been locked up for more than a year after a judge determined that he had violated some pretrial conditions.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.