Driver pleads guilty in fatal wrong-way crash in 2021

A woman who killed a 14-year-old girl and badly injured several of her family members while driving intoxicated and in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County in 2021 pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday.

Taylor M. Andujar, 29, of Spotsylvania was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, DUI and four counts of DUI-maiming. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 17.

According to a detailed plea agreement presented by prosecutors John Ackerman and Stephanie Fitzgerald, Andujar was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-95 early Sept. 9, 2021, when her 2021 Toyota Sequoia struck a GMC Yukon driven by Rafael Sanchez. Jarliz Sanchez, the driver's daughter, died as the result of injuries she suffered in the crash.

Four of Rafael Sanchez's other children were also in the Yukon and all suffered serious injuries. The family was on the way from New York to Georgia for the funeral of another of Sanchez's daughters; none of them made it to the funeral. Most of the family had to be extricated from their demolished vehicle.

Court records show that Andujar had several mixed drinks while working at Rebellion Bar in Fredericksburg that night. After leaving work, Andujar had drinks at at least two other downtown bars. Her blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the legal limit after the crash.

Police talked to several witnesses who recalled Andujar being extremely intoxicated before leaving the downtown area. Some of them urged her not to drive, and she replied that she would not and said "I'm not that stupid."

A co-worker offered to pay for her ride home and a ride back to get her vehicle the next morning, court records state. He said Andujar became increasingly angry and insisted on driving herself.

The investigation showed that Andujar got on I-95 south near Central Park. She drove about six and a half miles before abruptly making a U-turn about two miles south of the Massaponax exit. She then drove about 12 seconds in the wrong direction before colliding with the Sanchez vehicle.

Andujar, who was not seriously injured, told Virginia State Police senior trooper Daniel Jablonski that she was driving home when an oncoming vehicle "clipped" her. "I tried to get out of the way. I had nowhere else to go," she was quoted as saying.

She later told a friend that she didn't think she'd had too much to drink and believed she'd fallen asleep at the wheel. While receiving treatment at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, she told a nurse that "I guess I killed somebody last night ... I can usually drive after drinking that much."

The injuries suffered by Sanchez family members included multiple fractures and internal injuries. Court records state that some of the injuries pose lasting repercussions to the victims.

In addition to her criminal troubles, Andujar is also facing potential civil liability. One of the victims has already filed a $3.35 million lawsuit in Spotsylvania against her.