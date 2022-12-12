Driver sentenced to 5 years for crash that left 2 dead

The driver in a fiery crash last year that killed two of his friends and injured two others was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison.

Dylan A. Abernathy, 21, of Spotsylvania County was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, where he previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated manslaughter, DUI, DUI-maiming, assault and battery and driving without a license.

Judge William Glover’s sentence followed an emotional sentencing hearing that included testimony from the dead victims’ family members and a statement from a sobbing Abernathy, who looked at the family members and stated that he would take the place of the victims if he could. The sentence includes more than two decades worth of suspended time.

The evidence presented by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald showed that Abernathy was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander the evening of March 8, 2021, when he lost control in the area of 7046 Smith Station Road. The vehicle crashed into a tree head-on and caught fire.

Javontae Bundy, 19, and his 18-year-old brother, Jaquan Bundy, both died in the vehicle. Javontae’s twin brother, Jalontae Bundy, was seriously injured and spent months in a hospital following the crash and has had numerous surgeries. He was in court Monday with his family. Javontae Bundy died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, court records state. His brother’s cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma to the head.

Abernathy and another passenger, Blaize Lewis, were also injured. Lewis was the only vehicle occupant able to speak with police at the scene.

The evidence showed that Abernathy had alcohol and marijuana in his system and was going between 60 and 65 mph in a 35 mph zone.