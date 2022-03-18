Effort to overturn convictions in King George falls short

An effort to overturn a 33-year prison term failed Thursday for a King George man.

Paul Allen Marshall, 30, is serving the sentence after being convicted last year of charges that include aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder and abduction. The charges stem from a February 2018 incident during which a woman Marshall had been dating was shot, strangled and denied medical treatment for about 20 hours.

Police began looking for the woman after her brother reported that she texted him that Marshall was trying to kill her. The woman, a Maryland resident, knew she was in the Dahlgren area but was not sure exactly where she was.

A deputy finally found the woman bleeding in a car behind an abandoned house on Gambo Creek Road. According to the evidence, Marshall had been dating the woman for about six weeks and became angry after learning she’d been seeing someone else.

Marshall was in King George Circuit Court on Thursday with his new court-appointed attorney, Tim Barbrow. Barbrow asked Judge Herbert Hewitt to set aside the jury verdict, saying among other things that the evidence didn’t support the convictions and that the sentence was extreme.

Prosecutor Charlie Clark disagreed, saying the sentence was well within the legal limits and that the verdict was just, “especially since he tortured her.”

Hewitt agreed and denied the defense request.

Hewitt also formally imposed the jury verdict, meaning Marshall has about a month to appeal the conviction to the state Court of Appeals. His motion to set aside the verdict has been delayed for multiple reasons, including his change of attorneys.

Marshall has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since February 2018.

