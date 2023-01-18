 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eight facing charges after fight at Spotsylvania school

At least eight juveniles are facing charges as the result of a fight at Riverbend High School on Tuesday that resulted in one student being transported to a hospital, police said.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said the mêlée apparently stemmed from an altercation following a basketball game Friday night involving a dispute about a relationship issue. Emotions simmered over the long weekend and culminated in the altercation just after the start of school Tuesday.

Two groups of students were fighting and one 17-year-old suffered a head injury that police said was non-life-threatening. Scott said online rumors citing more extensive injuries were not true.

Scott said eight juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 are facing charges that include malicious wounding, assault by mob and assault. Scott said police are still investigating the incident and more charges may be pending.

The Sheriff's Office will have extra personnel at the school this week, Scott said.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

