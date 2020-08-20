Embezzlement case sent to grand jury in Spotsylvania

Embezzlement charges against the former president of a volunteer firefighters group in Spotsylvania have been sent to a county grand jury.

Brianna Suzanne Claxton, 42, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Spotsylvania General District Court and six embezzlement charges were sent to circuit court. Four other charges were dropped, but could be reinstated later.

Claxton was the president of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary until her resignation in August 2019, police said. She was arrested in October and is free on bond.

She is accused of taking thousands of dollars in county funds for her personal use. Police said an internal investigation showed that money from the volunteer account was used to pay personal bills, purchase gas and obtain cash.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed by Detective William Lee states that at least $9,187 was taken between 2016 and last year.

