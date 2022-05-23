 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eviction dispute results in felony charges for Stafford man

Jarrett Payne

Jarrett Payne

A Stafford man was jailed on felony offenses Saturday after police said he reacted to an eviction attempt by wielding a machete and threatening to burn the home down.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Glebe Road in southern Stafford at 11:08 a.m. for a reported disturbance. The homeowner was trying to get the suspect to leave the home when the suspect brandished a machete and threatened to chop up anyone who bothered him or tried to evict him, according to police. He also threatened to set the home on fire, Kimmitz said.

Deputies had surrounded the home when the suspect came out waving a white cloth and surrendered peacefully. The machete was seized by police.

Jarrett Payne, 48, was charged with felony offenses of threatening to burn and attempted felonious assault. He was also charged with brandishing a machete and assault. Payne was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

