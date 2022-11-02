Failure to seat jury in Stafford murder trial

A trial for a Stafford County man accused of killing his brother during a dispute in 2020 ended Wednesday before it got started.

Wesley Ray Whiting Jr., 41, is charged with murder and other charges in connection with the Sept. 25, 2020, slaying of his younger brother, 33-year-old Calvin Whiting. Calvin Whiting died after being shot multiple times at his home on Porter Hill Road near Brooke Point High School.

Two prior jury trials for Wesley Whiting in Stafford Circuit Court ended in mistrials. On Wednesday, prosecutor Philip Chichester and defense attorney Eugene Frost were unable to seat a jury because too many of the prospective jurors were disqualified for varying reasons. Wesley Whiting had been free on bond, but is back in jail now because of a bond violation.

Evidence presented at previous court hearings showed that Wesley Whiting went to his brother’s home that day to confront him about an issue involving Wesley Whiting’s son. During an altercation that was recorded on a Ring Video camera, Calvin Whiting walked to his brother’s vehicle, fired a warning shot and punched Wesley Whiting as he was sitting in the car.

Wesley Whiting then leaned out of the window and fired shots that struck his brother. Calvin Whiting returned fire, but only hit the car. As a felon, Wesley Whiting was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

A hearing will be held at a later date to determine when, and if, another attempt at a trial will be held.