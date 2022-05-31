Family of woman who died by suicide while in Spotsylvania police custody files $20M lawsuit

The family of a woman who died by suicide in the back of a police cruiser during a mental health episode in 2020 has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris and two of his deputies.

Mark and Roberta Basilica filed the suit this month on behalf of their deceased daughter, Theresa Marie Basilica, in U.S. District Court in Richmond. Theresa Basilica, 30, shot herself early Aug. 31, 2020, while being transported to Western State Hospital in the back of a police-owned SUV for emergency mental health treatment.

She had traveled about 1,000 feet after leaving Mary Washington Hospital when she placed the .357-caliber Ruger revolver in her mouth and fired. The suit states that Basilica had hidden the gun on her person and retrieved it, despite being restrained.

Mark Dix of Richmond, the attorney for the plaintiffs, wrote that deputies were negligent in failing to make sure Basilica did not have access to a weapon while in their custody.

He wrote that the deputies’ “deliberate indifference was so grossly incompetent, inadequate or excessive as to shock the conscience.”

In addition to Harris, deputies Rachel Vega and Jason Morris are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Court records indicate that paperwork related to the suit was delivered to Spotsylvania offices this week, though Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said he did not think his office had been served the lawsuit as of Saturday.

Skebo added that the Sheriff’s Office would not comment on the pending litigation.

Dix wrote that the deputies’ inaction was even more egregious in light of a similar incident that had taken place two years earlier. Dennis Christopher Howard was 46 on Aug. 16, 2018, when he shot himself in the chin while handcuffed in the back of a Spotsylvania deputy’s cruiser. Howard, who was critically injured, got the gun from what was supposed to be a secure area of the cruiser while deputies were nearby.

Deputies had gone to a home on Mine Road in Spotsylvania after a friend of Howard’s found a suicide note on a kitchen table. The friend called the Sheriff’s Office and reported that Howard was likely armed.

Deputies found Howard and took him into custody. He was able to get a gun from the front compartment of the cruiser while alone in the back seat.

Dix wrote that Harris did nothing following that incident to improve the way deputies handled cases involving mental health or behavioral issues.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Howard was dismissed this month in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, court records show, though a post-trial motion is on the civil docket for June 9.

The 43-page suit filed on Basilica’s behalf states that Basilica showed up at Mary Washington voluntarily the morning of Aug. 30, 2020, complaining of being manic since April. The suit states that she had left her Spotsylvania residence the previous night following an argument with her boyfriend that began after she thought he was a police officer.

While driving around Fredericksburg, the suit states, she “started a police chase with herself.”

The lawsuit details the actions taken at the hospital involving Basilica that resulted in authorities obtaining a temporary detention order. It refers to her mental health history and her actions that day that led to her being labeled suicidal.

During her daylong evaluations, the suit states, she threw things around a room, cursed at a nurse, refused to allow her vitals to be taken and was found to have illegal drugs in her system. She was also heard shouting such things as “let me die” and “I want to die.” At one point she said she hoped that her COVID test was positive so she could die a “slow miserable death.”

By 3 p.m., an emergency commitment order had been obtained for Basilica. No local beds were available, so officials found a spot at Western State in Staunton.

At 12:16 a.m., Dix wrote, Vega and Morris arrived to transport Basilica. Basilica became more agitated, as during the day she’d expressed a severe distrust of law enforcement . The restraints used on her made her even more upset, the suit states.

Dix wrote that neither deputy conducted a “pat-down” search on Basilica. If they had, she wrote, they would have discovered the revolver.

The suit said the Sheriff’s Office was responsible for Basilica once the emergency commitment order was issued the afternoon of Aug. 30. Dix wrote there were lengthy periods during which she was left unsupervised.

The suit charges the defendants with “wrongful death,” violating Basilica’s civil rights and violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition to $20 million in compensatory damages, the plaintiffs are seeking $350,000 in punitive damages and attorney fees.

