Fatal crash in Stafford shuts down U.S. 17
Fatal crash in Stafford shuts down U.S. 17

A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a cargo van was expected to shut down U.S. 17 for several hours Monday morning in the Hartwood area of southern Stafford County.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the head-on collision occurred at 7:38 a.m. in the area of Warrenton Road and Ashburn Lane. The initial investigation showed that a cargo van crossed over the divider and struck a northbound tractor-trailer.

The cargo van driver was ejected from his vehicle and died as the result of his injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Kimmitz on Monday morning said both directions of Route 17 were expected to be closed for four to five hours while the crash is investigated. Traffic was being detoured around the area.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

