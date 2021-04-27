Fatal crash results in misdemeanor conviction in Spotsylvania

A man who killed a Spotsylvania County woman in 2018 when his dump truck veered into her lane and struck her car head-on was convicted Monday of reckless driving.

Michael Raymond Kearney, 62, of Fredericksburg was driving on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania the morning of Oct. 30, 2018, when he crashed into a Nissan sedan driven by 45-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kearney had been charged with the more serious felony offense of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. But Judge William Glover acquitted Kearney of that charge, saying the prosecution had not proven the negligence required for the felony conviction.

Reckless driving carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine. Kearney was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail following Monday’s daylong trial. He will be sentenced on the misdemeanor conviction May 24.

According to police reports, Kearney was heading east when he came upon a group of vehicles that were stopped as the lead vehicle attempted to turn left onto Lawyers Road. The dump truck driven by Kearney did not stop and veered into the westbound lane, striking Baker’s vehicle.