Fauquier teacher, wife found dead in town of Culpeper home

A Fauquier County Public Schools teacher and his wife were found dead of gunshot wounds at their home last week in the town of Culpeper.

About 2:25 p.m. Sept. 9, Culpeper County E-911 received a call about an incident near the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue, in the housing development behind Lowe’s home improvement shopping center, the Culpeper Police Department said Monday.

Based on information from the caller, officers responded and found two deceased people inside a residence. Culpeper police detectives collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

The deceased were identified as a married couple, Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, of Culpeper, the department said in a statement.

Based on the initial investigation, there was no evidence of any threat to the safety of the community related to the double fatality, the department said.

At this time, the Culpeper Police Department is not looking for any persons of interests, it said Tuesday.

Daniel Garrison had been a science teacher at Auburn Middle School in Warrenton since 2016, according to the school district. School officials offered support for students and staff when classes resumed Monday.

“The well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” Auburn Middle Principal Matt Yonkey said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to help them through this experience.”

Yonkey and Auburn Assistant Principal Kim Holcomb invited staff to assemble at the school Saturday evening “to lean on one another and learn plans to support students and staff.” About 40 staff members attended in person and virtually.

The Culpeper Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and coworkers of the couple.

The department’s investigation continues.

As is standard policy in any fatal incident involving gunshot wounds, the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will also conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Andrew Terrill, a detective, at 540/829-5521 tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.