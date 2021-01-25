Felony charges dropped in Spotsylvania case

Felony charges have been dropped against a North Carolina man who was pummeled and threatened at gunpoint after a younger man found him in a bedroom with the younger man's two small children.
Mark Anthony Stanley, 61, was visiting a family in Spotsylvania County when the incident took place early Dec. 29. According to a police report at the time, the father of the children, ages 2 and 3, woke up at 6:30 that morning and found Stanley in the children's room with his pants down but with a shirt covering his private area.
The father had already retrieved a gun by the time deputies arrived. Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said deputies did a great job in resolving the incident without gunfire.
Stanley spent nearly two months in jail before being released on bond. Sweeney said she later realized that the case against Stanley was not what she was initially led to believe.
Sweeney said the father admitted that he didn't see Stanley molesting the children as initially alleged and that he may have overreacted when Stanley pushed him out of the room and closed the door.
The investigation showed that Stanley was extremely intoxicated that night, and the father later told authorities that the older man may have thought he was in the bathroom. Sweeney said DNA testing showed no evidence that Stanley or anyone else had molested the children.
Stanley pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Oct. 28 of two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and received a suspended sentence.
Stanley said Monday that he took the deal because he wanted to put the case behind him. He said he has never hurt a child and it was devastating to him for people to think that he had.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404