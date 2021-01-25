Felony charges dropped in Spotsylvania case

Felony charges have been dropped against a North Carolina man who was pummeled and threatened at gunpoint after a younger man found him in a bedroom with the younger man's two small children.

Mark Anthony Stanley, 61, was visiting a family in Spotsylvania County when the incident took place early Dec. 29. According to a police report at the time, the father of the children, ages 2 and 3, woke up at 6:30 that morning and found Stanley in the children's room with his pants down but with a shirt covering his private area.

The father had already retrieved a gun by the time deputies arrived. Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said deputies did a great job in resolving the incident without gunfire.

Stanley spent nearly two months in jail before being released on bond. Sweeney said she later realized that the case against Stanley was not what she was initially led to believe.

Sweeney said the father admitted that he didn't see Stanley molesting the children as initially alleged and that he may have overreacted when Stanley pushed him out of the room and closed the door.