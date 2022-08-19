Five injured in Caroline church bus crash

Several people were injured Friday when a church bus driver lost control and struck some trees in Caroline County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the crash occurred at 12:14 p.m. at Rogers Clark Boulevard and Dry Bridge Road. A bus carrying 17 people from the Good News Baptist Church in Chesapeake was heading west on Route 207 when the bus went out of control, ran off the right side of the road and hit some trees.

Five people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Shehan said. The southbound lanes were closed for a time while police and rescue workers tended to the injured and investigated the crash.

Shehan said police determined there was a mechanical failure near the passenger side at the time of the crash. State police are still investigating the crash.