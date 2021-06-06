Food delivery driver faces brandishing, other charges after North Stafford incidents

A food delivery driver was arrested Saturday after a series of incidents in which police say he made threats and pointed a gun at people in the North Stafford area.
Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the driver initially became upset that he couldn’t order a Happy Meal from the breakfast menu at the Aquia McDonald’s at 2862 Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police said the driver left the store in a white Toyota about 10 a.m., but said that he would return and execute everyone.
While responding to that call, the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the nearby Stafford Marketplace, where a woman reported that she and her passengers were passing through the merge area at Garrisonville Road (State Route 610) and Interstate 95 when the driver of a white Toyota Yaris pointed a handgun at them.
Deputy B.W. Gildea was looking for the vehicle when he was approached by a man who reported that he was parked at Panera Bread when the driver of a white Toyota raised a black handgun, racked the slide and pointed it at him without provocation. He then lowered the gun and drove away, Kimmitz said.
That man said he recognized the suspect as a DoorDash driver but didn’t know his name.
As deputies continued their search, the Aquia McDonald’s called again to report that the irate driver had returned. Police said he used abusive and threatening language toward a customer on this visit, and was taken into custody by Deputy S.M. Eastman without further incident.
Kimmitz said a black BB gun was seized from the suspect’s vehicle. Police said the suspect told them he thought recent changes in the law had made it legal to point BB guns at people.
James Carl Springer, 36, of Stafford, was charged with disorderly conduct, abusive language and four counts of brandishing a firearm. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404