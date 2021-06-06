Food delivery driver faces brandishing, other charges after North Stafford incidents

A food delivery driver was arrested Saturday after a series of incidents in which police say he made threats and pointed a gun at people in the North Stafford area.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the driver initially became upset that he couldn’t order a Happy Meal from the breakfast menu at the Aquia McDonald’s at 2862 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said the driver left the store in a white Toyota about 10 a.m., but said that he would return and execute everyone.

While responding to that call, the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the nearby Stafford Marketplace, where a woman reported that she and her passengers were passing through the merge area at Garrisonville Road (State Route 610) and Interstate 95 when the driver of a white Toyota Yaris pointed a handgun at them.

Deputy B.W. Gildea was looking for the vehicle when he was approached by a man who reported that he was parked at Panera Bread when the driver of a white Toyota raised a black handgun, racked the slide and pointed it at him without provocation. He then lowered the gun and drove away, Kimmitz said.

That man said he recognized the suspect as a DoorDash driver but didn’t know his name.