Former area teacher facing new molestation charges in Spotsylvania

A former area teacher who had already been charged with child molestation in two localities is now facing charges in a third.

Edward David Gent, 40, was charged recently in Spotsylvania County with two counts of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy. The charges carry potential life sentences.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the alleged victim is a family acquaintance and not a former student of Gent’s. Jail records show that the charged offenses involve a child and took place in 2018 and 2019.

Skebo said the Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after being contacted by the girl’s parents. Gent, who had just been released from jail after appealing a conviction in Caroline County, is now being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Gent is also charged in Stafford County for alleged offenses involving one of his former students at A.G. Wright Middle School. The mother of that victim called police after her daughter reported being inappropriately touched by Gent in 2016, when she was a seventh-grader.

Gent is charged in Stafford with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child. The case is still in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

He was recently convicted in Caroline Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. He was ordered to serve eight months in jail, but has appealed that conviction to Caroline Circuit Court.

The Caroline charge stems from a September 2021 incident involving another former student, police said.

