Former band director in Spotsylvania accused of inappropriate contact with a former student

A former band director at Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania County has been charged with having an illegal relationship with one of his former students.

Ryan Wesley Addair, 41, is charged in Spotsylvania with taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was arrested Friday in Henrico County, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said.

Addair is the band director at Glen Allen High School in Henrico, school officials said, but is currently on unpaid administrative leave. He left the Spotsylvania school system on June 30, 2020, and joined the Henrico system a short time later.

The alleged offenses involving a then 15-year-old girl occurred in March 2020 at two different locations, police said. At least one of those locations is in Spotsylvania.

Skebo said an investigation began Thursday after police and the Spotsylvania Department of Social Services received an anonymous tip about the 2020 relationship between Addair and the girl. Detectives interviewed the girl and found evidence tying Addair to the alleged crime, Skebo said.

Addair was arraigned Monday in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and has been released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Skebo said detectives are trying to determine if there are any more minors who may have had inappropriate contact with Addair. Anyone with information is asked to call 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822.

The charge against Addair is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

