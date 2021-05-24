Former fire auxiliary president in Spotsylvania pleads guilty to embezzlement

The former president of a volunteer fire department auxiliary in Spotsylvania County admitted Monday that she stole nearly $12,000 from the group over a three-year period.

Brianna Suzanne Claxton, 43, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to two counts of embezzlement. As part of an agreement worked out by special prosecutor John Mahoney and defense attorney Brian Carrico, four other felony charges were dropped.

Claxton is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the evidence presented by Mahoney, the chief of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department contacted county detective William Lee on Aug. 27, 2019, regarding suspected embezzlement by Claxton. Claxton, who had stepped down from her position that same month, was accused of abusing the direct access she had to the department's credit cards and bank account.

Court records show that she used department funds to pay personal bills to AT&T, Sprint, Comcast, LensCrafters and to the county of Spotsylvania. She also used the credit cards to make personal purchases at such places as Costco and BJ's.

Mahoney said she was cooperative with Lee during the investigation. The agreement calls for her to repay $11,812 to the fire department, $4,000 of which has already been repaid.