Former fire department official sentenced for stealing county funds

A woman who stole nearly $12,000 from a volunteer fire department auxiliary in Spotsylvania was ordered Wednesday to serve two days in prison.

Brianna Suzanne Claxton, 43, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 10 years in prison with nearly all of it suspended. Special prosecutor Kara Powell asked a judge to give Claxton 30 days to serve.

The thefts by Claxton took place while she was the president of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department auxiliary. Police began an investigation in August 2019, less than a month after Claxton stepped down from her position.

The investigation showed that Claxton had been periodically stealing from the organization over a three-year period. She used department funds to pay personal bills to such companies as AT&T and Comcast, and used company credit cards to make personal purchases at such places as Costco and BJs.

Claxton's plea agreement called for her to repay $11,812 to the fire department, much of which has already been repaid. She was also ordered to make another $1,261 in restitution to Spotsylvania County for using the department's county fuel card to purchase 691 gallons of fuel for her personal vehicle.

Claxton pleaded guilty to two counts of felony embezzlement. In exchange for her guilty pleas, four other felony charges were dropped.

