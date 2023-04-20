A former area teacher was ordered Thursday to serve five years in prison for sexually molesting one of his students back in 2016.

Edward D. Gent, 41, of Spotsylvania County, received the sentence in Stafford Circuit Court, where he was previously convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child. The sentence handed down by Judge Victoria Willis was the maximum allowed by law.

According to Stafford prosecutor Philip Chichester, the victim was a middle school student at A.G. Wright Middle School when the molestation took place. Gent, who was her English teacher, improperly touched the girl on several occasions.

The incidents were reported several years later while the girl was getting a physical. She told a doctor about Gent's actions, then told her parents. The parents went to police and an investigation began that resulted in Gent's arrest in late 2021.

Gent has since been convicted of a misdemeanor involving one of his students in Caroline County and two serious felony charges stemming from attacks on a girl in Spotsylvania. The Spotsylvania case did not involve one of his students.

He pleaded guilty last month in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13. He will face the possibility of life in prison when he is sentenced on the rape convictions on June 30.

Gent was a trusted friend of that girl's parents and had frequent access to her. Her mother asked her daughter's counselor to inquire about Gent after reading about his arrest in Stafford.

The girl was already receiving mental health treatment when she began describing various sexual acts involving Gent that began when she was 8, including intercourse at the age of 12.

She told a counselor that as she got older, she realized that what Gent was doing was wrong. But by then she had become attached to him, court records state.

That girl's diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder and her thoughts about suicide are attributed largely to Gent's actions, court records state.