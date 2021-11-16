Former Fredericksburg-area youth services director sentenced to 37 years for child sex crimes

The former executive director of a local youth services program was ordered Tuesday to serve 37 years in prison.

Benjamin Nagle, 41, was sentenced in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court to 140 years, with all but 37 years suspended. He was convicted of charges that include two counts of forcible sodomy of a child, aggravated sexual battery, seven counts of producing child pornography and animal cruelty.

Nagle was the longtime director of the Rappahannock Office on Youth when Spotsylvania officials received an anonymous complaint about Nagle having inappropriate relations with at least two of the at-risk youth he was supposed to be mentoring.

The investigation that began last October showed that Nagle provided money, video games, alcohol and drugs in exchange for various sexual favors. Police recovered images and videos depicting sexual acts between Nagle and a foster son, along with numerous pictures of boys in various states of undress.

The animal cruelty conviction stems from Nagle drowning a cat in front of one of the boys, court records state.