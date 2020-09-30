Former Fredericksburg police dispatcher sentenced for relaying information to suspected criminals

A woman who used her job as a Fredericksburg police dispatcher to feed information to suspected criminals was ordered Wednesday to serve nearly two years in prison.

Karen Stephenson, 41, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 17 years with all but a year and 11 months suspended. She was previously convicted of two felonies, conspiracy and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute as an accommodation, and seven misdemeanors.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, Stephenson was working as a dispatcher in the city police communications center in July 2019, when an informant told police that Stephenson was relaying information about ongoing drug investigations to suspects.

The informant had been an associate of Stephenson for a number of years and said she regularly purchased drugs, mostly prescription pills, for Stephenson in exchange for being given drugs for herself.

The informant said Stephenson had been feeding information about ongoing investigations to her and others for years, dating back to Stephenson’s time as a dispatcher with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. The woman testified at an earlier hearing that she turned on Stephenson as a way to get relief from her own legal problems.

