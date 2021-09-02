Former King George School Board chairman convicted in hit-and-run death

A longtime King George resident and former chairman of the county School Board was convicted Thursday of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run incident in 2019.

John Cecil Davis, 62, entered a plea of no contest in King George Circuit Court to a charge of felony hit-and-run. The charge stems from the Oct. 25, 2019, death of 44-year-old Jose Mendez Mendez, who was found dead in a ditch on Dahlgren Road near Hill Drive the morning after he was struck.

Davis' conviction carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, but an agreement worked out by prosecutor Charlie Clark and defense attorneys Jim Breedon and Jeff Mathews limits Davis' maximum active sentence to five years.

As part of the agreement, a felony murder charge was dropped. Davis was allowed to remain free on bond until his sentencing, which is set for Jan. 6.

According to the evidence presented by Clark, Mendez's body was discovered about 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019. He had left his home the previous night to walk to a 7–Eleven. Clark said Mendez decided to walk instead of drive because he had been drinking.

