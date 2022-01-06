Former King George School Board member sentenced to 4 years in fatal hit-and-run

“The fact that he is not there is like part of my heart left,” Ramon Mendez, the victim’s brother, said. “I really miss him.”

A $200,000 civil settlement that Davis has agreed to pay to the victim’s mother is little solace, family members said. They said they were more interested in justice.

Clark argued that Davis has shown little remorse and went to great trouble and expense to try to cover up his crime. He said Davis’ claim that he didn’t realize that he hit someone didn’t jibe with the fact that his vehicle was found in a garage that was bolted shut and had its windows covered.

“Mr. Mendez was left to die in a ditch just so he could avoid a DUI,” Clark said. “Then [Davis] hid his actions for 25 days.”

Breeden insisted that Davis is indeed remorseful and pointed out statements Davis has since made that include saying he prays for the Mendez family every day and claiming he would change places with Mendez if he could.

Breeden said Davis’ actions that night were out of character and said his longtime dedication to the community was a better indication of the type of person he is.