Former King George School Board member sentenced to 4 years in fatal hit-and-run

A well-known King George County resident was ordered Thursday to serve four years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2019.
John Cecil Davis, 63, a former chairman of the King George School Board, was sentenced by Judge Herbert Hewitt to a total of 10 years, with six years suspended. He was previously convicted in King George Circuit Court of felony hit-and-run.
The charge stemmed from the Oct. 25, 2019, death of 44-year-old Jose L. Mendez, who was found dead in a ditch on Dahlgren Road near Hill Drive the morning after he was struck. Phone and bank records, along with an anonymous letter that read “Hit and Run on Dahlgren Road. John Davis.” resulted in Davis’ arrest nearly a month later.
Hewitt’s sentence far exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of six months. But the four years was a year less than Hewitt could have given Davis under the terms of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Charlie Clark and defense attorney James Breeden.
Clark on Thursday called the guidelines “woefully insufficient,” while Breeden asked the judge to give Davis no active jail time.
According to the evidence, Mendez’s body was discovered about 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019. He had left his home about a half-mile away the previous night to walk to a 7-Eleven and was at least a foot off the road when he was hit. Mendez, who had a blood-alcohol content of at least .22 when he died, had decided to walk instead of drive because he’d been drinking.
Clark claimed that Davis made the opposite decision. He presented bank records showing that Davis had purchased a considerable amount of alcohol that day, and a witness reported seeing Davis drive off the road while leaving the China Garden shortly before striking Mendez.
But detectives were unable to prove that Davis was intoxicated at the time because he wasn’t identified as a suspect until weeks later.
Police found evidence at the scene indicating that a Ford Expedition was involved in the fatal hit-and-run. After receiving the anonymous note and learning that Davis had an Expedition, police went to his home on Windsor Drive with a search warrant.
The vehicle was not there, and Davis refused to tell police where it was. But Detective Lt. Drew Massey knew that Davis’ family owned property in neighboring Westmoreland County and investigators obtained a search warrant for that property.
The Expedition was found hidden in a garage and was in the process of being repaired. Police were able to forensically connect pieces found at the fatal scene to Davis’ vehicle.
Several members of Mendez’s family were in court yesterday. With the assistance of a Spanish interpreter, they described the devastating effect Mendez’s death has had on the family, especially on his mother in Puerto Rico.
“The fact that he is not there is like part of my heart left,” Ramon Mendez, the victim’s brother, said. “I really miss him.”
A $200,000 civil settlement that Davis has agreed to pay to the victim’s mother is little solace, family members said. They said they were more interested in justice.
Clark argued that Davis has shown little remorse and went to great trouble and expense to try to cover up his crime. He said Davis’ claim that he didn’t realize that he hit someone didn’t jibe with the fact that his vehicle was found in a garage that was bolted shut and had its windows covered.
“Mr. Mendez was left to die in a ditch just so he could avoid a DUI,” Clark said. “Then [Davis] hid his actions for 25 days.”
Breeden insisted that Davis is indeed remorseful and pointed out statements Davis has since made that include saying he prays for the Mendez family every day and claiming he would change places with Mendez if he could.
Breeden said Davis’ actions that night were out of character and said his longtime dedication to the community was a better indication of the type of person he is.
“I’m asking [the judge] to let him continue being what he’s always been—a productive member of the community.”
Hewitt said he was disturbed that he still hasn’t heard any explanation about why Davis left the scene that night and said he wonders if Mendez’s outcome would have been different if Davis had called for help.
Moments before Hewitt pronounced the sentence, Davis turned to the Mendez family and apologized for their relative’s death. Davis again said he never saw Mendez that night, and said he continues to pray daily for the family and hopes that one day they will forgive him.
