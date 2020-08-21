Former Marine charged with sexual assault in California indicted in Stafford

A man who was charged earlier this year with sexually assaulting women in California has been indicted for an alleged 2017 offense in Stafford County.

Mark Richard Neeley II, 37, of Temecula, Calif., is charged in Stafford with object sexual penetration. The charge carries a potential prison sentence ranging from five years to life.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the alleged attack occurred when Neeley was living in Stafford while serving in the Marine Corps. He was kicked out of the Marines this year after being convicted of assaulting another Marine.

It is not clear when Neeley will be brought to Stafford to face the charge. He is being held in California on multiple charges, including four counts of rape.

He was arrested in May for an alleged rape in Temecula, court records show. Authorities later identified two other women Neeley is accused of raping. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kimmitz said the Stafford victim came forward after learning about Neeley's arrest in California. Any other local victims are asked to call Stafford Det. K.W. McBride at 540/658-4400. Neeley was a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps prior to his dismissal this year. He was demoted to lance corporal while awaiting court martial.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.