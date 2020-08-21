 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Marine charged with sexual assault in California indicted in Stafford
0 comments

Former Marine charged with sexual assault in California indicted in Stafford

Only $5 for 5 months
Mark Richard Neeley II

Neeley II

A man who was charged earlier this year with sexually assaulting women in California has been indicted for an alleged 2017 offense in Stafford County.

Mark Richard Neeley II, 37, of Temecula, Calif., is charged in Stafford with object sexual penetration. The charge carries a potential prison sentence ranging from five years to life.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the alleged attack occurred when Neeley was living in Stafford while serving in the Marine Corps. He was kicked out of the Marines this year after being convicted of assaulting another Marine.

It is not clear when Neeley will be brought to Stafford to face the charge. He is being held in California on multiple charges, including four counts of rape.

He was arrested in May for an alleged rape in Temecula, court records show. Authorities later identified two other women Neeley is accused of raping. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kimmitz said the Stafford victim came forward after learning about Neeley's arrest in California. Any other local victims are asked to call Stafford Det. K.W. McBride at 540/658-4400. Neeley was a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps prior to his dismissal this year. He was demoted to lance corporal while awaiting court martial.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert