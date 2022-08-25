Former Stafford day care provider sentenced to 16 years in infant's death

A Stafford woman who was babysitting a 4-month-old boy when he died in her care in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve 16 years in prison.

Teresa Lynn Council, 59, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 20 years with four years suspended. She was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Judge Bruce Strickland’s sentence far exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called only for probation.

Council’s convictions stem from a Nov. 12, 2019, incident on Spinnaker Way, where Council operated a day care. The baby appeared to be in good health when he was dropped off by his father that morning, but by that afternoon, the infant had stopped breathing and was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he died three days later.

Council told police that the problems began while the baby was being fed. He kept spitting up the formula, according to court records, and soon stopped breathing and turned blue.

Council said she tried to revive the child, but was not skilled in CPR.

Prosecutor Ryan Frank said Council’s story didn’t match the evidence. He said the baby was violently shaken and that Council’s story was a lie designed to limit her personal responsibility.

The key prosecution witness, Dr. Robin Foster, said she examined the child in Richmond and found bleeding on both sides of his brain, retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes and torn connective tissue between his brain and skull.

She said the trauma was so severe that the injuries would have been immediately noticeable and were inflicted with great force. She said the damage was likely caused by the baby’s head being violently shaken back and forth.

Defense attorney Thaddeus Furlong said that Council did not intentionally hurt the child. He said that while she may not have performed rescue tactics properly, her only intention was to help the baby.

“She made mistakes, but none of them were intentional,” Furlong said. “It’s a tragedy on both sides.”

Thursday’s hearing lasted more than five hours. Most of that was taken up by medical testimony from Foster and a doctor hired by the defense. The defense attempted to show that preexisting conditions in the child may have contributed to the severity of his injuries.

Furlong said that Council deserved to be released, noting that she has already served two years while the guidelines called only for probation.

“This was not an intentional murder, this was a tragic accident,” Furlong said. “The time she has already served is more than enough.”

Frank disagreed, saying the lenient guidelines “shock the conscience.” He said that Council was clearly lying about what happened to the child and he asked Strickland to give her at least 15 years to serve.

“(The baby) will not see 15, thanks to her,” Frank said.