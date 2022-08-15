Former Stafford deputy pleads guilty to misdemeanor in pedestrian death

A former Stafford County deputy who struck and killed a pedestrian last summer while on duty pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Monday.

John Joseph Yenchak III, 26, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of reckless driving. He was sentenced to six months in jail with all of the time suspended.

The conviction stems from the July 9, 2021, death of 44-year-old Norfolk resident Jesse Michael Schertz. Schertz was killed shortly after midnight that morning when he was struck by Yenchak’s cruiser while crossing State Route 610 at Center Street.

Court records showed that Yenchak was driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone and was not on an emergency call. There were no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Yenchak was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. But as part of a plea agreement worked out by defense attorney D. Bradley Marshall and special prosecutor Paul R. Walther, the felony charge was dropped.

Walther, the commonwealth’s attorney in Culpeper, handled the case. The Stafford office had a conflict because it works closely with county deputies.

Schertz was a Marine veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. His plea agreement was a source of disagreement between Schertz’s family members, some of whom wanted more punishment than the agreement called for.

Judge Bruck Strickland said he was “burdened” that the family had conflicting views on the agreement, but he went along with the desires of the victim’s wife, Maria Schertz, who asked the judge to approve the deal.

“I know (Yenchak) didn’t do this on purpose and I understand that,” Schertz testified Monday. “I also know that he has to live with this for the rest of his life.”

Schertz gave emotional testimony about how her husband’s death has devastated her, their two children and other family members. But she said she was anxious to put the court case behind her.

Strickland appeared emotional himself as he accepted the agreement. “I cannot imagine the feelings that this family has,” the judge said. “It’s tragic, and there is nothing I can say that can bring this war hero back.”

Yenchak made a brief statement in which he offered his “deepest sympathy” to the family and said they will continue to be in his thoughts and prayers.

His sentence includes a fine and a requirement to perform 400 hours of community service.